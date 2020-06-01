Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $13.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.82. 820,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.