Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,239.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $9,483.47.

On Friday, May 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $7,980.00.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,903. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $587.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $3,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

