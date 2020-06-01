Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,668.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 1,640,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.00.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

