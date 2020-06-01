Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Sells 15,123 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $518.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 2.51. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.