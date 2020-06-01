Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.94. 58,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

