Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $822,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,989,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $84.17. 338,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,327. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

