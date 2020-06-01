Insider Selling: Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Quotient stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 617,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

