Insider Selling: Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells 436,318 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $14,101,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:YETI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,139. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.
Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
About Yeti
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.