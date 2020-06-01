Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0149 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $11,326.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,099,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

