Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 39,118,782 shares.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

