Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $61.95. 10,487,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

