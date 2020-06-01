Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,207.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496,955 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Intel by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 325,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,823,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after buying an additional 366,512 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Intel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 59,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.