International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 118,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,177. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.