Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 2,854,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,979. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

