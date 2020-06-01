Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,418,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,925,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

