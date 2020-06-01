Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Cut by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 154,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.