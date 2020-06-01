Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 7.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $101.94. 135,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.