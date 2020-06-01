Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Decreased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 451,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

