Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the average volume of 678 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

