Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 49,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,012% compared to the average daily volume of 1,581 call options.

AMRS stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amyris by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

