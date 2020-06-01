Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 49,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,012% compared to the average daily volume of 1,581 call options.
AMRS stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,907,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amyris by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.
