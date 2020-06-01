Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 37,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,951 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 229,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,914. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

