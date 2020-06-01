ION (ION) One Day Volume Tops $60.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. ION has a total market cap of $388,694.01 and approximately $60.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005835 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,986,435 coins and its circulating supply is 13,086,435 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

