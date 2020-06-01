Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 5%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.16, approximately 751,399 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 859,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Iridium Communications by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.