iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 306,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. 1,150,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,492,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

