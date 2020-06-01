iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is CVA Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.44. The stock had a trading volume of 546,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

