iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.6% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.79. 4,492,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.