iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 5,594,700 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

