iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.20. 51,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

