iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Up to $19.84

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $19.84. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 10,789,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 97,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

