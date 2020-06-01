iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. 18,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

