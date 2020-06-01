iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

