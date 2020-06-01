Ixcoin Price Hits $0.0485 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,116,437 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

