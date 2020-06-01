Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $30,218.76 and approximately $35,680.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

