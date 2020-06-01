Jim Frankola Sells 25,000 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,176.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65.

CLDR traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,736,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

