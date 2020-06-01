John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.87, for a total transaction of $5,623,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,638 shares in the company, valued at $66,216,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TYL traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.31. 1,698,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,258. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.22 and a 200 day moving average of $309.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

