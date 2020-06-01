Johnson Outdoors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.37. 33,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.