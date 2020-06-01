Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

