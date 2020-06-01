JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is TCG Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

TCG Advisors LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.9% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,289 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

