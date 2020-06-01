Jupiter Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 62% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Jupiter has a total market cap of $18,470.10 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.02034043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00181914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

