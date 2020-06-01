Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 893,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $671.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
