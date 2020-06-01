Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 893,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $671.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

