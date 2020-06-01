KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $431.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.89 million and the lowest is $248.57 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $719.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller acquired 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

