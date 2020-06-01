Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kearny Financial to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $716.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

