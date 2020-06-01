Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,620,000 after buying an additional 224,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $141.87. 552,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,117. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

