Kleros (PNK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,879.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $21,879.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

