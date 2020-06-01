Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $6.88 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00071086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $3.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02032748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00181178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,260,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,520,320 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.