Kyle Hanson Sells 4,312 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WWW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. 628,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 722,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

