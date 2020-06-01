Kyle Hanson Sells 4,312 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WWW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. 628,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 722,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
