Lambda Price Hits $0.0182 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $47.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.02035582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029385 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,536,096 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is @Lambdaim

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

