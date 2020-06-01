LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTM shares. Raymond James lowered LATAM Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bradesco Corretora lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 11,849,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,601. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.16.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

