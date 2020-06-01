Levolution Price Hits $0.18 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Levolution token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a market cap of $7.03 million and $58,559.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.04704451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,425,851 tokens. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

