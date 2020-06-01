LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.49, 812,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 451,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

